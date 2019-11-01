Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Loraine Burke. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Anita Loraine Burke, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Lynn Care nursing home.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday November 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating followed by a procession to Prospect Hill Cemetery for the interment. The family will meet with guests one hour prior to the service.



Anita was born on August 18, 1922 to the late Robert and Maime Santmyer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur E. Burke; and her siblings, Lee, Frank and Willard Santmyer.



Anita was a dedicated employee and worked originally for Weavers and then for Peebles for many years. She was a member of Eastern Star where she was a Past Worthy Matron, she was a member of Jaycetts, she was involved in Home Demonstration Clubs and she was a member of the Calvary Episcopal Church and attended the Linden United Methodist Church.



Surviving Anita are her children, April Atkins (Skip) and Dennis Burke; her grandchildren, Kristy Lamb, Kayla Waller (Geter) and Kendall Burke; her great-grandchildren, Landyn Lamb, Khloe Lamb, and Klayton Waller; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Skip Atkins, Dennis Burke, Geter Waller, Mike Prince, David Moon, Oscar Fletcher, and Jeff Thrane.



Honorary pallbearers are James Shifflett, Bryan Burke, Kendall Burke, Landyn Lamb, Khloe Lamb, and Klayton Waller.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



