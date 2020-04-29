Anita M. Hartsell, 73, of Winchester, VA passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation.
Ms. Hartsell was born in 1946 in Front Royal, VA, daughter of the late Edith Marie and Harold "Buck" Hartsell, Sr. She was a graduate of Warren County High School, Class of 1964 and Winchester Business College. During her working career she was a legal secretary for Larrick and White Law Firm, and then worked as a medical transcriptionist. She enjoyed doing needlepoint.
Surviving is a brother, Harold "Ed" Hartsell, Jr. (Barbara) of Middletown, VA; nephew, Tad Hartsell (Sara) and their children, Hayden and Emili of Berryville, VA; and nephew, Ben Hartsell and his son, Mason of Strasburg, VA.
A private family graveside service will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 29, 2020