

Ann Corsino died on June 5, 2020 in Leesburg, Virginia. She lived a long and wonderful life before succumbing to COVID-19 just a few weeks shy of her 97th birthday. Her early years were spent on a timber farm in northern Vermont with her older sister and brother before she moved to Hartford, Connecticut at the onset of World War II. What a change from very rural Vermont to the city of Hartford where she took her first elevator ride and saw a dentist for the first time in her life. During the war Ann worked at Colt Industries before marrying Victor Corsino in 1948. Together they had two children, Michele and Bruce, and were married for 25 years.



Ann was passionate about education - for herself and those around her. She encouraged everyone to continue to learn and did so herself even getting a college degree late in life. In the few days before her death she was still using her computer, playing Scrabble and watching political discussion news shows. She traveled worldwide, often by herself, and enjoyed many family trips with her children and grandchildren.



Quick to smile, determined and with incredible fortitude she navigated through life on a path of her own design.



She is survived by her children, Michele Corsino Somers (Paul), Bruce Corsino (Keiko), Bruce's first wife Karen Ridings (Spencer); grandchildren, Blake Somers (Kelly), Marla Corsino DiVietro (Jeff) and Carlin Corsino (Ashleigh) and six great grandchildren, Jamie and Shannon Somers, Sophie and Ruby DiVietro and Alma and Huckleberry Corsino.

