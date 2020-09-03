Ann Louise Brady, formerly of Alexandria, VA, died at home in Fort Valley, VA on August 26, 2020. Born in Joliet, IL on February 22, 1956, she was the daughter of Wade James Brady, Jr., and Catherine Janet Brady (nee McCarthy). She spent her early childhood in Joliet, Illinois and then moved to Kailua, Oahu, which she often reminisced about throughout her life. When Ann moved with her family to Alexandria, Virginia, she attended Fairfax County Public Schools, and graduated from Fort Hunt High School, where she distinguished herself academically and in extracurricular activities, such as working on two student newspapers, Frontline and Katharsis. Always having an enthusiasm for education, and having wide interests, Ann took classes in a variety of subjects at Northern Virginia Community College, George Mason University, the University of Virginia, and then, when she lived in Bellingham, Washington, Western Washington University. Upon relocating back in Alexandria, Ann worked for the Federal Home Loan Bank Board and Claritas Solutions. She became a successful real estate agent, working throughout the Northern Virginia area, the housing market of which she came to know very well. In retirement, Ann and her husband, Gary Farrington whom she had known since childhood, moved to Fort Valley, Virginia to live in the home that Gary constructed almost entirely by himself. Ann and Gary welcomed friends and family on a regular basis to their home in an idyllic setting in the country. These get-togethers, during which she enjoyed the company of friends and family, became highlights of her life.
Ann had a great affection for the cats she rescued when she lived in the Del Ray section of Alexandria before moving to Fort Valley. Not long after moving to their Fort Valley home, Ann once again had a precious pet to love, when she and Gary were adopted by a beautiful and friendly long-haired tuxedo cat who entertained them with his zest for life, giving Ann great joy throughout the rest of her days.
Throughout her life, Ann was always interested in being with others, joining in activities with them, hearing what was important to them, and helping whenever she could. Her beautiful smile lit up any room she entered and made all within feel comfortable. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and her family. Survived by her husband, Gary Farrington; her brothers Jim Brady (Lorell) And Tim Brady (Donna) and her sisters Mary Brady (Dave Holland), Patty Cleaves and Kathy Brady (Paul LaDue) Four nieces, eight nephews six grandnieces and two grand nephews
A celebration of her life will take place in the future. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to a charity of the donor's choice
.
