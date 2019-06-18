Ann Lynn Derner, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Services will take place at a later date.
Mrs. Derner was born August 17, 1937 in Buffalo, New York to the late Harry Langendorfer and Marjorie Fischer Brasted.
She attended Albright Art School, Buffalo University, and spent two years with the Otis Parsons School of Art in New York City.
Numerous examples of her art can be found in local physician's offices and private homes throughout the country.
Her memberships included the Tealeaf Club International, Arbor Day Foundation, and both St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Front Royal and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Winchester, Virginia.
She was a genealogist, avid gardener and she enjoyed her book club.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Donald C. Derner of Front Royal; daughter, Barbara A. Canter and husband Philip of Hughesville, Maryland; two sons, Christopher D. Derner and wife Alison of Nashville, Tennessee, and Ethan A. Derner of Portland, Oregon; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 18, 2019