Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann (Benchoff) Stamm. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 (540)-459-2199 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 View Map Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Ann (McCord) Benchoff Stamm, 91, died peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home in Schenectady, New York, following a period of declining health.



Mrs. Stamm was born in Woodstock, Virginia, on January 13, 1929, daughter of the late Guy Anderson and Katharine (Hottel) Benchoff. Early in life, she was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Woodstock, attended Woodstock High School (Class of 1946), and the Massanutten Military Academy.



Mrs. Stamm earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine arts in 1951 from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland. At Hood, she was an active member of the Hood Glee Club which, fortunately, provided the chance to meet her soon-to-be husband (a Franklin and Marshall College student and aspiring doctor) Charles F. Stamm. After graduation, Mrs. Stamm worked as a purchasing agent for Hutzler's department store in Baltimore, Maryland, in the early 1950s.



Dr. and Mrs. Stamm were married on April 16, 1955, and were soon stationed with the Air Force Medical Corps at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska, during a tense period in the Cold War. Following the deployment, they moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, before settling in Schenectady, New York.



Mrs. Stamm had been the president of the Friends of Schenectady County Public Library, a volunteer reader on the radio for WMHT's RISE service that assists blind and print-disabled listeners, a member of the American Guild of Organists (AGO) and substitute organist at churches around the Capital Region, a docent for tours of Schenectady's historic Stockade neighborhood, and a member of the Schenectady "Thursday Afternoon Garden Club." She attended Friedens United Church of Christ, Union Presbyterian Church, and First United Methodist Church in earlier years; more recently, she was an active member of Schenectady's St. George's Episcopal Church.



Mrs. Stamm was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Benchoff Page; her brother, John Milton Benchoff; and her son-in-law, William Robert Nave.



Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Charles F. Stamm, M.D.; four children: Katharine (Stephen) Schindler of Reston, Virginia, Martha (Stamm) Weiskotten of Schenectady, New York, Charles (Christina) Stamm of Brooklyn, New York, and Jared Stamm of West Hebron, New York; five grandchildren: Laura (Dylan Simms) Addams Weiskotten, Ann Compton Schindler, Katharine Gates Weiskotten, Charles Tse Stamm, and Caroline Quinn Stamm; and a sister, Barbara Benchoff Miles of Brooklyn, New York.



Memorial contributions can be made to Massanutten Military Academy, 614 South Main Street, Woodstock, Virginia 22664.



Services are pending at this time.



Local arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Online condolences can be left at Ann (McCord) Benchoff Stamm, 91, died peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home in Schenectady, New York, following a period of declining health.Mrs. Stamm was born in Woodstock, Virginia, on January 13, 1929, daughter of the late Guy Anderson and Katharine (Hottel) Benchoff. Early in life, she was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Woodstock, attended Woodstock High School (Class of 1946), and the Massanutten Military Academy.Mrs. Stamm earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine arts in 1951 from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland. At Hood, she was an active member of the Hood Glee Club which, fortunately, provided the chance to meet her soon-to-be husband (a Franklin and Marshall College student and aspiring doctor) Charles F. Stamm. After graduation, Mrs. Stamm worked as a purchasing agent for Hutzler's department store in Baltimore, Maryland, in the early 1950s.Dr. and Mrs. Stamm were married on April 16, 1955, and were soon stationed with the Air Force Medical Corps at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska, during a tense period in the Cold War. Following the deployment, they moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, before settling in Schenectady, New York.Mrs. Stamm had been the president of the Friends of Schenectady County Public Library, a volunteer reader on the radio for WMHT's RISE service that assists blind and print-disabled listeners, a member of the American Guild of Organists (AGO) and substitute organist at churches around the Capital Region, a docent for tours of Schenectady's historic Stockade neighborhood, and a member of the Schenectady "Thursday Afternoon Garden Club." She attended Friedens United Church of Christ, Union Presbyterian Church, and First United Methodist Church in earlier years; more recently, she was an active member of Schenectady's St. George's Episcopal Church.Mrs. Stamm was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Benchoff Page; her brother, John Milton Benchoff; and her son-in-law, William Robert Nave.Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Charles F. Stamm, M.D.; four children: Katharine (Stephen) Schindler of Reston, Virginia, Martha (Stamm) Weiskotten of Schenectady, New York, Charles (Christina) Stamm of Brooklyn, New York, and Jared Stamm of West Hebron, New York; five grandchildren: Laura (Dylan Simms) Addams Weiskotten, Ann Compton Schindler, Katharine Gates Weiskotten, Charles Tse Stamm, and Caroline Quinn Stamm; and a sister, Barbara Benchoff Miles of Brooklyn, New York.Memorial contributions can be made to Massanutten Military Academy, 614 South Main Street, Woodstock, Virginia 22664.Services are pending at this time.Local arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close