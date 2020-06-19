Anna Belle Hoffman
1921 - 2020
Anna Belle Hoffman, 98, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg. A funeral service will be held Sunday, June 21 at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastor Mary Norville will officiate. Burial will follow in Grace United Church of Christ Cemetery in Mount Jackson.

Mrs. Hoffman was born September 13, 1921 in Mount Jackson, daughter of the late Ira Wellington Frye and Minnie Catherine Ryman Frye.

She was a 1939 graduate of Triplett High School, a member of Grace United Church of Christ and formerly employed at Blue Bell, was an Avon representative in Mount Jackson for over 10 years, and Woodstock Aileen for over 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Grove Hoffman and brother, Charles Bernard Frye and his wife Mary Anna.

She is survived by her son, James Lee Hoffman and wife Kathy of Edinburg and daughter, Sandra Kay Ward and husband Larry of Mt. Jackson.

Pallbearers will be Gary Ward, Scott Foltz, Brandon Foltz, Wayne Frye and Billy Wealthy.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to your charity of choice. Sympathy cards may be mailed to Larry and Sandra Ward, P.O. Box 65, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 19, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
