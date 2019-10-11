Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Belle (Athey) Sealock. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Prospect Hill Cemetery Front Royal , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Anna Belle Athey Sealock, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.



Mrs. Sealock was born on February 24, 1928 in Warren County, Virginia, daughter of Fannie Mariah Athey Derflinger. She is preceded in death by her mother, two brothers, Amos Jack Derflinger and Carley Derflinger Jr. and her sister, Frances Derflinger Franklin.



She served two terms as President of the Ladies Lion's Club in Front Royal, was a Union Delegate for Viscose Corporation, a member of Marlowe Heights Baptist Church and past business owner of LD's Pancake House, Save-A-Stoppe Grocery and Laundry and Family Grocery all in Front Royal.



Mrs. Sealock graduated from Lord Fairfax Community College Magna Cum Laude and obtained her real estate license later in life. She worked into her eighties, until she no longer could.



Survivors include her husband of 74 years, Leslie D. Sealock Jr.; two daughters, Anna Sealock Anders of Fayetteville, Georgia and Leslie Kaye Sowers of Front Royal; three brothers, Gene Derflinger (Debbie) of Front Royal, Roger Derflinger of Alexandria, Virginia and Donald Derflinger (Judy) of Farmville, Virginia; sister, Ella Mae Vorous of Front Royal; seven grandchildren, Eric Anders (Aida) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Aaron Anders (Tanya) of Newnan, Georgia, Lisa Rudy Vining (Mark) of Boyce, Virginia, Kimberly Rudy of Kennesaw, Georgia, Jason Foster (Christy) of Kennesaw, Georgia, Nathan Foster of Front Royal and Matt Anders of Fayetteville, Georgia; ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



