Anna Elizabeth Miller Hoffman, died in her 100th year April 18, 2020 at Consulate Health Care, Woodstock, Virginia.
Ann Hoffman was born July 11, 1920 in Saumsville, Virginia, the daughter of the late Joseph Franklin and Catherine Barr Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Samuel Hoffman, Jr., a sister Evelyn Miller and a brother Wilson Miller.
She is survived by her three children, James Franklin Hoffman of Cudjoe Key, Florida, Betsy Hoffman Bushong (Jeff) of Woodstock, Kathryn Hoffman Gwyn (Ed) of Edinburg, three grandchildren Aaron Bushong (Kathy), Jason Bushong (Dallas) of Woodstock and Tamsyn Hoffman White (Aaron) of Norfolk, five great-grandchildren, Ashley Bushong, Tyler Bushong, Luke Bushong, Grace Bushong and Gail Eloise (Ellie) White, two sisters, Freddie Miller Traister and Jeannie Miller Dellinger of Woodstock, along with nieces and nephews.
Ann and Milt loved camping and traveling. Ann was a homemaker and loved cooking holiday meals for her family. She worked for many years with Shaffer's Barbecue in Woodstock and loved working the "Chicken Palace" at the Shenandoah County Fair. She also served lunch meals to the Woodstock Rotary Club for many years. She was a member of the Woodstock Christian Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years and helped prepare delicious meals for church functions. She was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Woodstock.
Special thank you to the staff of Consulate Health Care for their tender care during her stay there.
Because of these trying times a private graveside service will be conducted on April 21, 2020, at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock, VA with the Pastor Joe Fleming officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann's memory to Woodstock Christian Church, 109 South Muhlenberg Street PO Box 521, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Woodstock Clothes Closet, 110 E. High St, Woodstock, VA 22664
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg, VA
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 20, 2020