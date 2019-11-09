Anna Funkhouser, of Mount Jackson, went to be with our Lord Friday, November 7th, 2019 surrounded by her family and pastor.
She was born June 17th, 1935 in Conicville, VA to Fleta and Garnett Dellinger.
Anna married Richard Funkhouser February 5th, 1952, who survives.
She is also survived by six children; Richard Funkhouser, Jr. (Judy) of Mount Jackson, Kathy Nicely (Jerry) of Winchester, Jerry Funkhouser (Laura) of Edinburg, Ronald Funkhouser, Sr. of Mount Jackson, Lawrence Funkhouser (Rhonda) of Mount Jackson and Wayne Funkhouser (Crystal) of Florence, SC. Also surviving is a sister, Lena Wilkins of Mount Jackson as well as sixteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her siblings: Raymond Dellinger, Madeline Wilkins, Garnett Dellinger, Paul Dellinger, and Pauline Weatherholtz.
Anna loved the Lord and was a lifelong member of St. Jacob's Lutheran. She served the church as a Council Member, Sunday School Teacher, officer of the WELCA women's group and member of the choir. She also experienced warm welcome in many of the community's churches. Anna faithfully visited nursing homes and volunteered her time visiting shut-ins. She also enjoyed St. Paul Jerome's Sewing Circle.
Pastor Katie Gosswein will conduct a funeral service Monday, November 11, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, Conicville. Burial will follow in the Christ United Church of Christ Cemetery, Conicville.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 at Valley Funeral Service, Edinburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork Street, Unit 405, Winchester, VA 22601; St. Jacobs Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 175, Edinburg, VA; Conicville Fire Department, 57 Conicville Road, Mt. Jackson; or to a .
Online condolences may be left at http://www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 9, 2019