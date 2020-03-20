Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Lee Coffman. View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Graveside service 2:00 PM Cedarwood Cemetery Edinburg , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Anna Lee Lutz Bowman Coffman died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home in Charlottesville, Virginia. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 on Monday, March 23 at Cedarwood Cemetery in Edinburg, Virginia by the Rev. Robert Cypher.



Mrs. Coffman was born August 30, 1930 in Orkney Springs, Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles Courtland Bowman and Hilda Mae Lutz Bowman Grove.



Anna Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lynwood Coffman.



She is survived by her three daughters Anne Poland (Randy Poland) of Ashburn, Amy Coffman (Anthony Gadient) of Charlottesville and Sara Coffman of Ashburn; seven grandchildren Kirsten and Caitlin Poland (Charles Weissenborn III), Megan, Katharyn and Austin Gadient, and Lexi and Matthew Mutlu; one great-granddaughter, Calleigh Poland; three sisters, Caroline Wisman of Lynchburg, Joan Martin of Charlottesville, and Janet Martin of Virginia Beach, and many nieces and nephews.



Anna Lee earned a bachelor of arts degree in education from Madison College in 1951. She began her career by teaching twelfth grade English at Edinburg High School and retired from Clark Elementary School in Charlottesville where she taught kindergarten. She devoted many hours supporting her late husband's pastoral ministry before joining First Baptist Church, Park Street. She spent her retirement years as an avid Scrabble player and bird watcher when she wasn't enjoying her grandchildren or following UVA basketball.



The family welcomes all who wish to attend the service. Those unable to attend are invited to join in a moment of silence at 2:05 on Monday, March 23 to remember Anna Lee.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 7002, Charlottesville, VA 22906 or a .



Online condolences can be left at



