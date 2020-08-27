1/1
Anna Lee Frye
1939 - 2020
Anna Lee Frye, 81, of Winchester, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home.

Anna Lee was born August 9, 1939 in Orkney Springs, VA; the daughter of the late Miner Boyd Emswiler and Iva Virginia Moomaw Emswiler. She was a member of the Morning Star Lutheran Church in Mt. Jackson, VA and a member of the Winchester Country Club where she was twice awarded Ladies Golfer of the Year. She loved to read and to work on puzzles in her spare time; but her most precious gift was the love she gave her family.

Anna Lee married Carl E. Frye, August 15, 1958 in Mt. Jackson, VA. They worked side by side growing their business, Carl Frye's Housing, Inc. as they raised their three boys. Carl preceded her in death May 9, 2001.

She is survived by her sons, Terry Lynn Frye (Dawn) of Winchester, Keith James Frye (Tammy) of Bunker Hill, WV and Timothy Scott Frye of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren Christopher Frye (Courtney), Sam Frye (Kim), Andrew J. Frye (Stacey), Tiffiany Dick (Rob), Lindsey Frye and Logan Frye; eight great- grandchildren; brothers, Boyd Emswiler of Orkney Springs, VA and David Emswiler (Sue) of Mt. Jackson, VA; sister, Virginia Lemma (Eddy) of Harrisonburg, VA and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Jodi Frye.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 29 from 2:00 p.m. ­ 4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to DementiaMatters P. O. Box C White Post, VA 22663.

Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.
228 S. Pleasant Valley Road
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-2523
