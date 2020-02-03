Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Ruth Funkhouser. View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Anna Ruth Heishman Funkhouser, 83, of Edinburg, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastor Stephanie Heishman-Litten will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John's United Church of Christ Cemetery in Edinburg. A meal will follow at the church following the burial.



Mrs. Funkhouser was born September 13, 1936 in Hamburg, daughter of the late Alfred R. Heishman Sr. and Margaret V. Dellinger Heishman. She attended Edinburg High School and formerly worked at Aileen Inc., Valley Lunch Restaurant, and Skyline Terrace Nursing Home. She was a dedicated member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Hamburg where she and her sister, Evelyn taught Nursery Sunday School for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Elwood Funkhouser.



Anna is survived by two daughters, Vickie Mumaw of Edinburg and Lori Swain of Mt. Jackson; son, Terry Funkhouser of Edinburg; sisters and brothers, Irene Downey and husband Jack(deceased) of Carlisle, PA., Nancy Showman and husband John L. of Arlington, Evelyn Foltz and husband Donald (deceased) of Edinburg, Alfred R. Heishman Jr. and wife Genevieve of Edinburg and Richard Heishman and wife Charlotte of Edinburg; four grandchildren, Cristie Elkins, Alex Funkhouser, Anna Bella Funkhouser and Bentley Funkhouser; two great grandchildren, Kimberly Elkins and Devon Elkins; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Pallbearers will be Ronnie Downey, Kevin Showman, Nathan Goodlin, Alex Funkhouser, Mike Spaur and Wayne Sine.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Downey, Johnny Showman, Travis Pence, Jared Pence, Zach Orndorff, Josh Orndorff, Donn Foltz, Michael Spaur, and Peter Jordan.



The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, C/o Lisa Mauck, 299 Appletree Lane, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Valley Funeral Service, Re: Anna Funkhouser Burial Fund, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA. 22824.



Anna was a loving mother, granny and sister. She loved playing Bingo and watching her favorite TV shows. She loved spending time with children, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



