

Anne Catherine Robertson, 88, of Edinburg, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.



Anne was born on July 26, 1931 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late William Smith and Emma Ohl Smith.



Anne was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, worked as a secretary for Real Estate Company. Anne loved to babysit for children of neighbors and her favorite pastime was bingo.



Anne is survived by two sons, Edward A. Robertson of Virginia and William R. Robertson of Maryland; two daughters, Elizabeth Anne Doss of Virginia and Norma Jean Robertson of Virginia; two sisters, Ruth Karl of Maryland and Joanne Smith of Maryland; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Valley Funeral Service from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29,2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Deacon Steve Clifford at Sunset View Memorial Gardens.



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

