Anne Catherine Robertson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Anne Catherine Robertson, 88, of Edinburg, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.

Anne was born on July 26, 1931 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late William Smith and Emma Ohl Smith.

Anne was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, worked as a secretary for Real Estate Company. Anne loved to babysit for children of neighbors and her favorite pastime was bingo.

Anne is survived by two sons, Edward A. Robertson of Virginia and William R. Robertson of Maryland; two daughters, Elizabeth Anne Doss of Virginia and Norma Jean Robertson of Virginia; two sisters, Ruth Karl of Maryland and Joanne Smith of Maryland; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Valley Funeral Service from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29,2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Deacon Steve Clifford at Sunset View Memorial Gardens.

The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Valley Funeral Service
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sunset View Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved