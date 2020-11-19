1/
Anne (Weaver) Long
1934 - 2020
Anne Weaver Long departed this life peacefully on November 16, 2020 at the Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Anne was born on November 25, 1934 in Staunton, Virginia daughter of the late Goodloe and Edith Cottrell Weaver. She was also predeceased by her sister Leah Weaver Gaffney of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton, Virginia. She then attended James Madison College for 2 years before transferring to The Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia where she received her B.S. Degree in Nursing. On August 24, 1956 she married Robert (Bob) R. Long from Shelby (Madison County) Virginia who survives.

In addition to her husband she is survived by a son, Robert R. Long Jr. and his wife Lina Ogilvie of Richmond, Virginia and twin daughters, Leah Anne Sullivan of Harrisonburg, Virginia and Elizabeth Wilkinson of Newark, Delaware and grandchildren Hunter Rhodes Long of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, Erin Lina Long of Richmond Virginia, Claire Marie Sullivan of Denver, Colorado and Erik Thomas Sullivan of Harrisonburg, Virginia and Anne Marie and Laura Elizabeth Wilkinson of Hockessin, Delaware. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Mary Ann Mohrmann of Orange, Virginia and a sister-in-law Carol Long of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces.

Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 600 L University Boulevard, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801.

Condolences may be shared with the family at kygers.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kyger Funeral Home - Elkton
115 Nicholson Road
Elkton, VA 22827
540-298-1279
