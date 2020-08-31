Anne Underwood Arnold passed away in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Anne was a lifetime professional artist. She had an art gallery in Front Royal, Virginia for nearly 20 years (Underwood Originals), beginning on North Royal Avenue, before moving into the Muller-Trout House on Chester St. She then retired and kept up her art and teaching from home. She will be fondly remembered as "little miss sunshine," as her smile was contagious.
Anne was born in Brooklyn, New York, but grew up in Birmingham, Alabama with her mother and grandmother. She is pre-deceased by her two husbands, John K. Underwood, Jr., and Maxwell Arnold.
She is survived by her two children, Cynthia Lynne Alford of Chesapeake, VA, and John K. Underwood, III (Erin) of Elkton, MD. She had five grand-children, Chris Underwood (Caitlyn) of Beaufort, NC, Jamie Underwood (Jessica) of Charleston, WV, Mary Underwood of Oceanside, CA, Odessa Alford and Griffith Alford both of Chesapeake, VA. She had one great-grandchild, Grayson Underwood of Beaufort, NC.
A funeral service will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, followed by a graveside service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal. There will be visitation preceding the service at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com