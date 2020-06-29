Annetta Marie (Beckner) Spengler
Annetta Marie Beckner Spengler, 89, formerly of Strasburg, VA passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Pennsylvania.

A funeral service for Mrs. Spengler will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m.

A full obituary will is being prepared and will be made available as information becomes available.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online a www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Spengler.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
JUL
1
Burial
Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
