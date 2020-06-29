Annetta Marie Beckner Spengler, 89, formerly of Strasburg, VA passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Pennsylvania.
A funeral service for Mrs. Spengler will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
A full obituary will is being prepared and will be made available as information becomes available.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online a www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Spengler.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 29, 2020.