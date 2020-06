Annetta Marie Beckner Spengler, 89, formerly of Strasburg, VA passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Pennsylvania.A funeral service for Mrs. Spengler will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m.A full obituary will is being prepared and will be made available as information becomes available.You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online a www.stoverfuneralhome.com Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Spengler.