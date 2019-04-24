Annie Gene Cox, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Fox Trail Senior Living in Front Royal.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel in Panorama Memorial Gardens with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Cox was born May 20, 1936 in Paducah, Kentucky, daughter of the late Terry Lee Taylor and Grace Luna Belle Thompson Taylor.
She worked for a number of years for the Dixie Pig Restaurant and retired after many years from the United States Postal Service.
Annie, in her past-time, loved painting, gardening working in her beautiful flower beds, crafts, puzzles and still found time to crochet.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was married to the late James Herman Cox.
Surviving are a son, James Edward Cox and wife Jeniffer of Middletown; two daughters, Cynthia Ann Cox and Joyce Diane Rose, both of Front Royal; one sister, Luda Mae Johnson of Reidland, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
