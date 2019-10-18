

Anthony Lynn Green "BEAN", of Front Royal, peacefully passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal. Pastors Marc Roberson, Vince McLaughlin and Ray Green officiating.



Tony was born May 23, 1961 in Front Royal, VA, son of Helen Butler Green and William G. Green. He retired from UPS in September 2007 after 27 years of service. He currently was an independent insurance agent with Keller Insurance Agency, LLC in Front Royal. Tony loved attending church and bible study, playing golf, watching sports, especially the Redskins, and visiting and caring for the elderly. His contagious smile and generous heart will be missed by many.



Tony is survived by his loving wife of twenty years, Diane Green, daughter Allison Green, of Belair MD, step daughter, Angie Johnson (Mike), of Strasburg VA, step son, Joshua Dellinger of Toms Brook, VA, granddaughter Ashley Bruce (Casey Hylton) of Winchester, VA, 2 great grandchildren, Gracelyn and Roselyn Hylton. Father, William Green and stepmother Wanda of Strasburg, VA, sister Cindy Underwood (Billy), of Front Royal, VA stepbrothers, Dana Colton and Wade Colton of Front Royal, VA and 2 nephews, Nathan and Noah Underwood, Front Royal, VA.



Tony was preceded in death by his Mother Helen Butler Green.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Warren Fire Department, Humane Society or Blue Ridge Hospice.