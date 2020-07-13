1/1
Rev. Anthony "Pete" Wadsworth
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rev. Anthony "Pete" Wadsworth, 84, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Rev. Wadsworth was born in 1936 in Princeton, North Carolina, the son of the late James Wadsworth and Leona Tyner Wadsworth. He graduated from Carter Bible College in Goldsboro, NC, Shenandoah University in Winchester, VA, and Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, DC.

Rev. Wadsworth was a minister and faithful servant of God with the Winchester District of the United Methodist Church. During his long tenure as a United Methodist minister, Rev. Wadsworth pastored at numerous churches in Winchester, Frederick County, and Loudoun County, VA.

Rev. Wadsworth was married for 55 years to his loving wife, Betty Ann Wadsworth, who predeceased him in 2018.

Surviving Rev. Wadsworth are his sons, James A. Wadsworth (Tracy) of Ashland, Maine and Keith H. Wadsworth (Angela) of Lake Wales, Florida; grandchildren, Isabel and Harris Wadsworth of Lake Wales, Florida, Lucas Wadsworth of Winchester, Virginia, Sam Wadsworth of Nags Head, North Carolina, Jake, Nick and Anabel Wadsworth of Ashland, Maine; brother Jimmy Earl Wadsworth (Mary) of Princeton, North Carolina, sister Shirley Mae Williford (Earl) of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and sister Barbara Ann Woodard of Princeton, North Carolina.

Along with his parents and wife, Rev. Wadsworth was preceded in death by his brothers, Otis Leo "Dick", Robert "Fid", and James, and his step-mother Myrtle Mae Toler Wadsworth.

Friends may call at the Jones Funeral Home Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. -­ 4:00 p.m. Private services will be held on Friday due to the Covid pandemic. The ministers will be Pastor Penny Wilson and the Rev. Todd Guess. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron cemetery. Pall bearers will be Adam Syprzak, Mo Abuassi, Jerry Newlin, Luke Wadsworth, Roberta Lasiter, and Harris Wadsworth. Honorary pall bearers are Ronnie Wise and Roy lowery. The funeral will be televised via live streaming on Jones Funeral Home Face Book page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pete's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Calling hours
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Calling hours
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.
228 S. Pleasant Valley Road
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-2523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved