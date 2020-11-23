1/
Anthony Wayne "Choo" Jenkins
1957 - 2020
Anthony Wayne "Choo" Jenkins, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Choo was born November 7, 1957, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Russell "Bugs" and Barbara Rae Siford Jenkins. He retired from the Smithsonian as a heavy equipment operator. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.

Surviving are his loving and devoted wife Mary Ann "Marti" Dick Jenkins; two daughters Heather Clatterbuck and Kimberly Lambert both of Front Royal; one step-daughter Katie Ruckman of Front Royal; one brother Barry Jenkins of Winchester; one sister Kathy Rosenberry of Front Royal; eight grandchildren who were the apple of his eye; and best friends Jay Sealock, Dennis Kirby, Jack and Eddy Ralls, Sam and Claudie Reel and families.

Choo was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother Mike Jenkins.

Special thank you to his hospice nurses who were like angels Becky Brill and Jessica Anderson and to Blue Ridge Hospice for their loving support through this difficult time.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 29 from 1-2 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
NOV
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
