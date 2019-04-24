Arlene Frances Sager Wolfe, 91, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home.
A graveside service will be held Monday, April 29, at 2 p.m. in the Mt. Jackson Cemetery. Pastor Stephanie Heishman-Litten will officiate.
Mrs. Wolfe was born July 4, 1927 in Hamburg, daughter of the late John Milton Sager and Mary Belle Sheets Sager.
She was a 1946 graduate of Edinburg High School and formerly worked at Wrangler for 45 years.
She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Conicville and a lifetime member of Conicville Fire Department.
She was married to Charles O. Wolfe on September 29, 1946, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded by a brother, John Jr.; and two sisters, Dicie Andrick and Estha Helsley. She was the last member of her immediate family.
She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Conicville Fire Department or the Building Fund at Christ United Church of Christ in Conicville.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 24, 2019