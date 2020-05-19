Arthur Alvin "Art" Hiserman
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Arthur "Art" Alvin Hiserman, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Luray, Virginia.

Funeral services were private.

Mr. Hiserman was born December 20, 1940, in Osage, West Virginia, son of the late Homer Julius Hiserman and Nellie Ardell Keene Hiserman. Mr. Hiserman was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He retired from the Town of Front Royal Public Works Department.

Surviving are his wife Sugar Hiserman; daughter Crystal Hiserman Moyer of Front Royal; one sister Roberta McDonald of Front Royal; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son Danny Hiserman.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 18, 2020
Sugar and Crystal I was very saddened to hear about Art's death. He was a great man, coworker, and friend. I have fond memories of Art as I'm sure you all do also. May the Good Lord bless you and be with you as you process this.
Richard Almarode
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved