Arthur "Art" Alvin Hiserman, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Luray, Virginia.
Funeral services were private.
Mr. Hiserman was born December 20, 1940, in Osage, West Virginia, son of the late Homer Julius Hiserman and Nellie Ardell Keene Hiserman. Mr. Hiserman was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He retired from the Town of Front Royal Public Works Department.
Surviving are his wife Sugar Hiserman; daughter Crystal Hiserman Moyer of Front Royal; one sister Roberta McDonald of Front Royal; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son Danny Hiserman.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 19, 2020.