Arthur J. Smedley, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia passed into heaven on Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home.
JR was born in Front Royal on March 12, 1943 to the late Arthur "Buck" and Dorothy Sealock Smedley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a house painter for over 45 years and attended the Bethel United Methodist Church. JR was a quiet unassuming man who cherished his family, was content with his life and took pride in his work.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Denise Shiflett Smedley; his son, James "Alex" Smedley (Dawn); his grandson, Hunter Smedley (Megan); his granddaughter, MacKenzie Smedley; his great- granddaughters, Skye and Madilynn Smedley all of Front Royal; and his siblings, Ann Himelright of Strasburg, Donnie Smedley and Gloria Campbell of Front Royal.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 49 Kendrick Ford Rd. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
All services for Arthur J. "JR" Smedley will be private.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 16, 2020