Arthur "Bee" Kresge, III, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Rev. Marc Roberson and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Bee was born May 16, 1935, in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Arthur Bradley Kresge, II and Sarah Herr Warfield. He was a graduate of Randolph Macon Academy Class of 1953 and a US. Army veteran serving for three years. Bee was a member of the Front Royal Jaycees, the Front Royal Fire Department, the Front Royal Exchange Club and a member of Riverton United Methodist Church. He was chairman of the Warren County Fair Association in 1963, and served as chairman of the March of Dimes.
Bee worked for Heckman Bindery, Peoples Life Insurance Company, Weaver's Department Store and Trout Drug. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 61 years Alice Jean Kresge; one son Brad Kresge and wife Carol of Front Royal; two brothers Dr. John Nagel of Flagstaff, Arizona and Richard Kresge of Peoria, Arizona; four sisters Annette Creed of Colorado, Charlotte Nagel of Colorado, Darra Calvin of Massachusetts and Debbie Gates of Georgia; one granddaughter Amanda Kresge of Front Royal; grandson Bradley Kresge of Front Royal; and brother-in-law Wayne Sealock and wife Sue of Front Royal.
Bee was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Lynn Nagel; and grandparents Rueben and Charlotte Herr.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Sealock, Todd Smedley, Bradley Kresge, Mark Matthews, James Wells and Phil Foster.
Honorary Pallbearer will be his lifelong friend, George Lux.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 9 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Fire Department, 221 North Commerce Ave., Front Royal, Virginia 22630 or to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.