Arthur "Art" Leo Woods, III, 68, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 peacefully at his home after his battle with brain cancer.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Rivermont Baptist Church in Front Royal, Virginia.



Mr. Woods was born on February 23, 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Arthur L. Woods, Jr. and Margaret Ratrie Woods. He was also preceded in death by his sister Mary Bess Woods Berent.



He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1977 with a degree in civil engineering and worked for over 30 years designing roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in the northern Virginia area. He retired at the age of 62 and lived in his own slice of heaven in his log cabin at the top of Gimlet Ridge in Bentonville, VA. In his retirement he was happiest cutting firewood, mowing the grass, or finding any reason he could to ride his tractor. There were very few things in life that he enjoyed more than turkey hunting. In the woods on a crisp fall day with his friends and his dog was the definition of the perfect day for him.



As a father and grandfather, he instilled the value of a strong work ethic, kindness and compassion to others, and most importantly faith in the one and only true Savior Jesus Christ. Though we all stumble and are not perfect he had a strong relationship with God and was blessed with this faith to his dying breath. The family is comforted to know that he is in heaven reunited with loved ones that have gone before him and they are basking in the glory of Christ our Lord.



Survivors include his wife, Luz Marina Woods; two daughters, Heather Tweedie and Mary Lou Woods; son, Arthur "Bunky" Woods, IV; three grandchildren Elvis, Gabriel, and Reagan Tweedie; two sisters, Margie Blankenship and Allison Smoot; brother, Ross Woods; three stepchildren, Carolina Goodman, Luisa, and Mateo Alcala and the rest of a loving family filled with numerous in-laws, nephews and nieces.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or Homes for Our Troops.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



