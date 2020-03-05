Arthur "Art" Norman Rutz Jr., 48, of Maurertown, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ in Toms Brook. Pastors Philip Brumback and Joe Fleming will officiate. Burial will be private in the church cemetery.
Mr. Rutz was born May 17, 1971 in Woodstock, son of Delores Shell Rutz of Toms Brook and the late Arthur N. Rutz, Sr. He was a 1989 graduate of Strasburg High School. He formerly worked at the Virginian Truck Stop, Family Dollar and Navy Federal Credit Union. He was a member of St John's United Church of Christ in Toms Brook.
Surviving, along with his mother, are his brother, Shawn Rutz and wife Amanda of Maurertown and niece, Madison Rutz.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 6 from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Va. 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 5, 2020