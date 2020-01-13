Arthur Woodrow Tharpe, Jr., 55, of Jersey City, NJ and formerly of Strasburg, VA, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Jersey City Medical Center.
A funeral service for Mr. Tharpe will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Patrick Freund officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Stephens Cemetery, Strasburg, VA.
Mr. Tharpe was born in Strasburg, VA on December 20, 1964 son of Arthur Woodrow "Woody" Tharpe, Sr. and Janet Mae Doman Tharpe. He was a 1983 graduate of Central High School and 1987 graduate of the University of Virginia receiving his bachelor's in history. He then moved to New York where he worked for Macy's and participated in the Macy's Parade. He then worked for the Mercedes-Benz Corporation as a supervisor of planning and integration and most recently working for the Association of National Advertising as a Senior Management Director.
In addition to his parents he is survived by three siblings, Carol Sempeles of Clearbrook, VA, Ellen McDevitt of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Randy Tharpe of Richmond, VA along with numerous nieces and nephews, who all loved him deeply and will forever miss his wit, intelligence, smile and energy.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Wednesday one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Bicentennial Scholarship Fund at the University of Virginia Advancement, P.O. Box 400807, Charlottesville, VA 22904.
