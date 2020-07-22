

Ashley Renee Wood, 33, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home.



Ashley was born on November 3, 1986 to the late Shel Marie Wood. She was also preceded in death by grandfather, James Wood; and her great grandparents, Imogene and Leonard (Red) Wood.



She is survived by her loving grandmother, Martha Wood.



A graveside service will be held for Ashley on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal at 2 p.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.

