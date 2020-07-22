1/
Ashley Renee Wood
1986 - 2020
Ashley Renee Wood, 33, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home.

Ashley was born on November 3, 1986 to the late Shel Marie Wood. She was also preceded in death by grandfather, James Wood; and her great grandparents, Imogene and Leonard (Red) Wood.

She is survived by her loving grandmother, Martha Wood.

A graveside service will be held for Ashley on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal at 2 p.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
July 22, 2020
Prayers for Martha in this most difficult time❤
Mary Kibler
Friend
July 22, 2020
I Only met you as a wee babe, but I knew your crazy sweet Mama. She is greatly missed by many as you are.
May you rest in eternal peace, Ashley.
Angie Gordon
July 22, 2020
Ms Martha hugs and prayers. So sorry for your loss. A beautiful soul gone way too soon.
Kathy Cook
Coworker
