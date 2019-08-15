Northern Virginia Daily

Ashley (Lutz) Ritenour (1935 - 2019)
Ashley Ritenour, 84, of Edinburg, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Ashley was born July 9, 1935 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Alvin A. Lutz and Gladys Clem Lutz.

She is survived by her loving husband, Cletus E. Ritenour of Edinburg; two sons, Stephen Ritenour of Edinburg and Fred Ritenour of Prattsburg, New York; and two grandchildren, Shane and Eric Ritenour.

Service will be private.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 15, 2019
