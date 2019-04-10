|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Candance (Payne) Corbett.
Audrey Candance Payne Corbett, 86, of Front Royal, VA, passed away April 6, 2019 at Heritage Hall in Front Royal, VA.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Burial will be private.
Condolences and donations may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 957, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Clore-English Funeral Home in Culpepper, VA.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway
Culpeper, VA 22701
(540) 825-2361
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 10, 2019