Audrey Jean Flagle, 94, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service for Mrs. Flagle will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Riverview Cemetery with Pastor Todd Crowder officiating.
Mrs. Flagle was born October 27, 1924, the daughter of the late James Tye and Zobeda Blanche Estep Golliday.
Mrs. Flagle was a graduate of Strasburg High School and Virginia Business College.
She worked at American Viscose in the dispensary, during World War II, as a medical department secretary. This is where she met her husband, the late Frank Curtis Flagle whom she married in 1946.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Jean Flagle.
She is survived by one son, Curtis J. Flagle and wife Desma of Maurertown, VA.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 19, 2019