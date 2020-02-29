Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey L. (Harrell) Wines. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Audrey L. Wines (Harrell), 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, was called Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Lynn Care Center.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at First Assembly of God, 1111 North Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor David Sterling officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens on Strasburg Road.



Mrs. Wines was born on September 6, 1924, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Roy Harrell and Odessa Stump. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Noah Wines; infant daughter, Margaret Ann Wines; and son, Richard T. Wines.

She was a very sweet, devoted mother and grandmother. Her family was blessed to have loved her for so long. She did a lot of living, saw a lot of things, and along the way a lot of lucky people got a chance to know her, to look up to her, and to love her. She was a member of First Assembly of God in Front Royal and volunteered as school librarian for many years at the former Royal Christian Academy.



Survivors include her daughter, Shari Burke (Don Jr.); granddaughter Megan Atkins (Jason); grandson, Zach Burke; granddaughter, Whitney Cooke (Bobby); great-grandson Hunter Noah Atkins; and step great-grandchildren Juliyana Hough, Hunter Cooke, and Colton Cooke all of Front Royal.



Pallbearers will be Zach Burke, Bobby Cooke, Jason Atkins, and Rick Atkins.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



