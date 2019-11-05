

Audrey Jones Parks, of Hollywood, California passed away on October 23, 2019 after a brief illness.



Mrs. Parks was born in Edinburg, Virginia on May 10, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Turner and Mary Clem Jones.



She was a 1944 graduate of Edinburg High School and a graduate of the nursing program at Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg, VA getting her RN. She also earned a Bachelor's degree in nursing from California State University.



After retiring from a successful nursing career, she enjoyed travel and volunteering her time to many causes.



She is survived by a son, John Parks and wife Jackie of Laguna Beach, California, a daughter Janet Huston and husband Jim of Sherwood, Oregon and three grandchildren: Rebecca Parks, Hannah Huston, and Reed Huston all of Oregon.



In addition, she is survived by her sister, Cleo Didawick of Edinburg, VA and a nephew James Didawick and family.



She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Parks in 2017.



Her smile and kindness will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.