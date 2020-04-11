Audrey W. Kenner, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service was held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal with Rev. Alfred Woods officiating.
Mrs. Kenner was born on July 11, 1927 in Hume, Virginia to the late James and Lavinia Gaines Washington. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Winston Kenner, Sr. and by nine siblings.
Survivors include her son, Charles W. Kenner, Jr.; three daughters, Linda Brooks-Thomas, Laverne Kenner and Joyce Kenner; sister, Edith Phillips; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 11, 2020