Ava W. Stimson, 88, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 27 at 1 p.m. at Limeton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating.
Mrs. Stimson was born January 16, 1932 in Gilmer County, West Virginia, daughter of the late Newton and Elva Rutherford Cutright.
She worked for many years for Drug Fair in Front Royal and retired from Big Lots. She was, married to the late Donald E. Stimson.
Surviving are a daughter, Pam Kidwell of Front Royal; one son, Brian Stimson of Bentonville; one sister, Nina Marks of Tennessee; four grandchildren, Amy Williams Bosacco and husband Richie, Shane Kidwell, Shawn Kidwell, and Jason Williams and wife Kayleigh; and one great-grandson, R.J. Bosacco.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Limeton United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 25, 2020