

Barbara Ann Zirkle Buhl, 87, died peacefully on May 10, 2020 at Life Care Center in New Market, Virginia. Daughter of the late Henry Gideon and Bessie Grabill Zirkle, Barbara was also born in New Market on December 5, 1932.



Barbara Z. Buhl graduated from New Market High School and Madison College with a master's degree in business education. She served as a Business Teacher and FBLA sponsor at Triplett Technical Institute in Mt. Jackson, VA until she retired from the Shenandoah County School System. She was an active member of Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market, where she was the church organist for many years and sang in the choir. When she retired from teaching, Barbara enjoyed volunteering at Springfield Elementary School in Page County, helping in Reformation's church office and with the church Thursday luncheons, mailing cards to her church family and friends, and especially taking her daily early morning walks in New Market throughout all the seasons.



Surviving are daughter, Teresa Day, and son-in-law Gary of New Market, VA; daughter, Pam Hyer, and son-in-law Gary of Dillard, Georgia; two grandsons, two great-granddaughters, one niece, three nephews and a host of extended family and friends.



Her husband, Richard Leon Buhl, died in 1992. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, William, Dennis, and Conrad Zirkle.



Barbara's family would like to thank the nurses, CNAs, and staff of Life Care Center of New Market for taking kind and considerate care of her during her stays there for rehabilitation after surgery and several illnesses. They are also grateful to the Sentara Hospice team for keeping her encouraged and comfortable during the last few months.



A private burial will be held at Emmanuel Cemetery in New Market, VA, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Theis Funeral Home in New Market is in charge of all arrangements.



Even though Barbara was an avid gardener and took great joy in sharing items from her vegetable and flower gardens, she was very clear to all she knew that, "I do not want any flowers at my funeral." So, in lieu of flowers, Barbara requested that donations be sent to: Reformation Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 896, New Market, VA 22844; or Sentara Hospice, RMH, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.



Friends are invited to pay their respects and sign the register book Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Theis Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store