Barbara "Peatsey" Grove Bowers, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Hidden Springs Senior Living.



A graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.



Mrs. Bowers was born on February 15, 1935 in Front Royal to the late Thomas C. and Evelyn Ramey Grove. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David L. Bowers; grandson, John Wesley "Johnny" Evans V and son-in-law, Owen L. "Chip" Partlowe, Jr.



She was a member of Front Royal Presbyterian Church where she was a teacher at the church nursery school for twenty years and she dearly loved the children. Peatsey was a loving, caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She spent her last years as a homemaker and enjoyed her time at home with her husband, Dave.



Survivors include her son, Jeffrey Bowers (Robin); three daughters, Kimberley "Gigi" Lockhart (Steve), Jennifer Partlowe and Michelle Williams (Glenn); brother, Thomas "Tinker" Grove; two sisters, Margaret Rowland and Eleanor Coons; ten grandchildren, David, Jarrod, Katelyn, Amy, Stephanie, Grayson, Paige, Bret, Ian and Mia and eight great grandchildren, Harleigh, Jayna, Cassidy, Riot, Cyrus, Carson, Weston and Gianna.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



