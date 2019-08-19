Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Frances Frederick. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 10:00 AM Riverton United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Riverton United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

"Freddie, The Babies' Nurse"



Barbara went to join our Lord in eternal rest Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.



She is survived by three children, Susan Lee (Tommy) of Fredericksburg, RL Frederick (Michele) of Front Royal, and Deborah Frederick of Front Royal; four grandchildren; one step grandchild; four great grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; and her sister, Nancy Peer.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Royce; her son, David; her parents; and six siblings.



"Freddie" was born in Van Buren Furnace and was one of eight children.



She trained and worked as a nurse in the 1940's in Woodstock. Later she worked in Washington, D.C., and in 1955 she joined the staff at Warren Memorial Hospital until she retired in 2004. Serving the mothers and their babies was the joy of her life. She also greatly enjoyed the company of fellow nurses.



Her funeral service will be held at Riverton United Methodist Church Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. with entombment in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeves Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078 or Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



