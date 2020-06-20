Barbara Gaynor Allaire, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center, peacefully and surrounded by family.
A funeral service will be held for Barbara at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. in Front Royal, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.
Barbara was born on December 30, 1931 in Mobile, Alabama to the late Henry E. and Minnie O. Williams.
Surviving Barbara are her loving children, Sharon L. Noah, James A. Sabatino, Jr. and Michael E. Sabatino; the father of her children, James A. Sabatino, Sr.; her siblings, Joy Elizabeth Wedgeworth (Roy), and Henry Edwin Williams, Jr. (Gloria); her grandchildren, Timothy Allen Klix, Jamie Lynn Sabatino, James Marshall Noah (Mary Ann), Jessica Michelle Sabatino, James Anthony Neil Sabatino, Michael R. Sabatino and Johnathan Stewart Sabatino; her great grandchildren, Tyler James Klix, Joshua Damien Noah, Kathleen Grace Kincaid (Wade), Christian James Sabatino, Abagail Madeline Sabatino, James Anthony Neil Sabatino, Jr. and Killian Clark Sabatino; her great great grandchild, Levi Thomas Kincaid; and her nephews, Joe Wedgeworth, Steven Williams and Douglas Williams.
Barbara spent a great amount of her time with the Daughters of the Confederacy, and cultivating with Valley Garden Club.
A visitation will be held for Barbara on Friday June 26, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Barbara's name to either the American Heart Association, Samuels Public Library, your local United Daughters of the Confederacy, Valley Garden Club, or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 20, 2020.