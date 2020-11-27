Barbara Jean Dellinger, 64 of Mt. Jackson passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. Services will be at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson. The family will receive friends at the funeral one hour prior to the service. Pastor Duke McCaffrey will officiate. COVID Restrictions apply for the services.
Barbara was born on August 30, 1956 in Woodstock and was the daughter of Delmer Vance and the late Joanne Arbogast Vance. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Baughman and a granddaughter, Brooklyn Ritenour.
She is survived by her husband, David "Dave" Dellinger, three sons, Randall Ritenour (Lori) of Mt. Jackson, Richard Ritenour (April) of Stafford and John Dellinger of New Market, two daughters, Leayha Myers, and Joy Dellinger of Claxton, Georgia, three sisters, Darlene Berndt (Marty) of Woodstock, Debbie Morris (Chris) of Middletown and Donna Vance of Woodstock, three brothers, Dale Vance of Toms Brook, Stacy Vance of Woodstock, Tracy Vance of Toms Brook, eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
