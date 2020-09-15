Barbara Jean Fogle, 66 of Winchester passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Pastor George Bowers will officiate. Burial will follow in Massanutten Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Masks are required for both.
Barbara was born on December 17, 1953 and is the daughter of the late Frank Fogle, Jr. and Ruth Bowers Fogle. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Fogle.
She is survived by 2 brothers, Charles Fogle and wife Laura and Franklin Fogle and wife Dr. Karen Wade.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.