Barbara Jean Pruitt, 72, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
A funeral service for Barbara will be conducted at 4::00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Brian Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Barbara was born in Woodstock, VA on June 16, 1948 the daughter of the late Charles Lewis and Lucille Edna Shell Rinker. She worked as the secretary for the Strasburg Moose Lodge for 15 years prior to her retirement.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by the father of her two sons Norman T. Hodson and a stepdaughter Tracy Pruitt.
Survivors include her husband Charlie C. Pruitt of Strasburg, VA; her children Norman Todd Hodson (Teresa) of Strasburg, VA, Shawn "Dewey" Hodson (Angie) of Capon Bridge, WV and Kristi Love Clinedinst (Sean Merritt) of Strasburg, VA; her grandchildren, Morgan Duvall, Logan Baker, Skylar Hodson, Evan Hodson, Seth Clinedinst, Kelsey Clinedinst, Sasha Crist, Lacy Crist, and Trinity Crist; four great grandchildren; one brother Steven Rinker of Strasburg, VA; a sister-in-law, Mollie Pruitt of Falling Waters, WV and brothers-in-law, Ronald Pruitt (Terri) and Tommy Pruitt all of Winchester, VA along with several nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or the Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 620, Strasburg, VA 22657.
