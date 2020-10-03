Barbara Kay "Bobbie" Gansor, 75, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Phillip Cozzi officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Gansor was born on June 30, 1945 in Mason Town, Pennsylvania to the late Stephen and Mary Pavlovich Hart. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Gansor. She retired from St. Paul Insurance Company and later from Lord Fairfax Community College.
Survivors include her three sons, Thomas Gansor, Stephen Gansor (Angela) and Mark Gansor; two sisters, Susanna Nye and Janet McKittrick and four grandchildren, Mitchell, Sawyer, Kaitlyn and Jonathan Gansor.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com