Barbara Lamma Kent, 77, of Broadway passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
She was born October 15, 1942 in Shenandoah County and was a daughter of the late Carroll and Mertie Plaugher Lamma.
Barbara was a graduate of James Madison University and a retired social worker for the City of Staunton.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather Owens and husband, Michael; two sisters, Elizabeth Funkhouser and Carolyn Lamma and a brother, Richard Lamma.
She was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Funkhouser and three brothers, Bill, Bob and Jack Lamma.
Private services will be held in Mt. Clifton Community Cemetery west of Mt. Jackson.
Arrangements by Theis Funeral Chapel, New Market.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 1, 2020