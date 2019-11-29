Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Lee Coleman. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Barbara Lee Coleman



Barbara Lee Coleman, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia (formerly of Monrovia, California), passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living.



Barbara was born on June 12, 1937 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Daniel and Marian Sassaman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Jay Coleman. After growing up in Lancaster, Mrs. Coleman moved to Los Angeles, where she met her husband-to-be. They were married and made their home in Monrovia, California. She survived a brain tumor when she was 32, and founded one of the first cancer support groups in the Los Angeles area, We Can Do!, with support from Norman Cousins and many other benefactors in the Los Angeles area. She was an avid gardener and won numerous awards for her Bonsai trees at the Los Angeles County Arboretum as a member of the Santa Anita Bonsai Club.



Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Fleming, her son-in-law Howard Fleming, and her beloved grandson Benjamin Fleming, of Front Royal, Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601, or Blue Ridge Educational Center, P. O. Box 1820, Front Royal, VA 22630.



Private services will be in California at a later date.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia. Condolences may be sent to the family at:

