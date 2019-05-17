Barbara Mae Bayne, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Barbara was born on April 3, 1946 in Camden, New Jersey to the late Leslie F. and Florence Bender Bayne.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Bayne and sister, Elizabeth Valacer.
She was of Baptist faith.
Survivors include her brother, Leslie A. Bayne; sister-in-law, Robin Bayne and numerous nieces and nephews all of Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice. 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily from May 17 to May 18, 2019