On Sunday, January 5, 2020, Barbara Pickeral Lee of Strasburg, VA and formerly of Bluemont, VA passed away age 76 at Winchester Medical Center. Barbara was born October 29, 1943 in Winchester, Virginia to John Julian Pickeral, Sr. and Dorothy Lee Wilkins Pickeral.



A 1962 graduate of John Handley High School, she received her undergraduate degree from Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1966 and her Masters of Education from George Mason University in 1979. On September 28, 1978, she married Timothy Reardon Lee. They are survived by three children and two grandchildren. A longtime resident of Clarke County, VA, Barbara was an educator and public servant with accomplishments too numerous for any type font to capture. Her devotion to education culminated with her appointment to the Lord Fairfax Community College Board and as chair of the Clarke County School Board. As a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville, VA, Barbara dedicated her life to the service of others through her passions for education and politics. She was beloved by her family, friends and community.



Barbara was preceded in death by her father, John Julian Pickeral, Sr., her mother, Dorothy Lee Wilkins Pickeral, a brother, John Julian Pickeral Jr., and her husband, Timothy Reardon Lee. She is survived by two brothers, Robert and William Pickeral, three children, Laura Lee Cadden, John Edward Lee and Jennifer Busbee Lee, two grandchildren, John Drake Cadden and George Nash Cadden, a son-in-law, John George Cadden, as well as several cousins, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and a beloved dog named Fox.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville, VA at 11 o'clock a.m. Rev. Jim



Pallbearers will be her son, son-in-law, grandsons and nephews.



The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg, VA on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Timothy R. Lee Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Scholarship at Lord Fairfax Community College so that others may continue her legacy of education and service. LFCC Educational Foundation, 173 Skirmisher Lane, Middletown, VA 22645.



Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 7, 2020

