Barbara Rowe Shetley, 80, of Amissville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home.
Barbara Rowe Shetley was born on October 26, 1938 in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Benjamin and Elaine Rowe.
Barbara was also preceded by her husband, Roy K. Shetley; her son, Robert Timothy Brown; her brother, Benjamin Rowe Jr. and her granddaughter, Amy Elizabeth Brown.
Barbara is survived by her children, James Brown Jr. and Barbara Lynn Brown; her brother, Ronald Rowe and her grandson, Justin Brown.
The family wishes to have a private committal at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 5, 2019