Service Information
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock , VA 22664
(540)-459-2199
Service
11:00 AM
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock , VA 22664
Obituary



Barbara Sue (Owens) Wells, 74, of Edinburg, passed away at the UVA Medical Center Sunday, June 9, 2019.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens.



Barbara was born November 24, 1944 in Clarke County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Leola Elliot Owens.



Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, and nana, not only to her family but to all who knew her. Barbara's world revolved around her family and she made sure they knew to always put God first and no matter what happens, family should stick together.



She was a sensational cook and enjoyed providing fabulous meals. No matter how many people showed up to her house, she always had enough food to go around.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Duard "Paul" Wells; and sister, Tina Otting.



She is survived by three children, Kimberly Ross of Edinburg, Terri Cahill and husband Steve of Woodstock, and Christopher Wells and wife Pamela of Edinburg; as well as her beloved fur baby, Precious; eight grandchildren, Ryan and Joshua Ross, Jordan Cullers, Kathleen Moyer, Ethan and Haley Cahill, and Justin and Brandon Wells; 16 great grandchildren, Emma, Max and Ewan Ross, Reagan and Remy Cullers, Colten and Carson Sonner, Kipton Moyer, Sophia Smallwood-Cahill, Amaya Woods, and Sincere, Tianna, Santana, Emerson, Jamison and Jayla Wells; three brothers, Ronnie Owens of Winchester, Greg Owens and wife Linda of Edinburg, and Mike Owens and wife Dodie of Edinburg.



Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Ryan Ross, Joshua Ross, Justin Wells, Brandon Wells, Ethan Cahill, and Joel Cullers.



Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.



